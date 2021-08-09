Mike Richards is not letting any allegations define who he is today.

Richards confirmed that he already entered advanced negotiations with "Jeopardy!" to become the permanent host. Variety also reported that Sony Pictures Television made him its top pick after hiring guest hosts in the last months.

But the new development was not well-received by the viewers, with some of them bringing back the issues he got involved in.

Two previous lawsuits filed during his stint on "The Prince Is Right" resurfaced following the confirmation that he is the first choice to replace Alex Trebek. They cited the discriminations he got involved in when he was an executive producer of the CBS daytime game show from 2008 to 2018.

In response to this, Richards addressed the lawsuits about his alleged treatment of a pregnant model and refusing to speak to another one on the game show.

Through his spokesperson, he told NBC News that the lawsuits were just "employment disputes against "The Price Is Right."

"I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right," Richards wrote.

The "Jeopardy!" executive producer added that he is, too, a parent. Thus, he would not say anything to disrespect someone and their pregnancy.

A spokesperson for Sony also shared the same memo, per CNN Business.

Will He Accept "Jeopardy!" Hosting Offer?

In the same memo, Richards confirmed whether he would love to replace Trebek as a permanent host.

According to the number one candidate, he felt humbled and honored to be the top pick despite the number of choices.

However, he also made it clear that "Jeopardy!" has not made final decisions and revealed that the company is still in talks with him and other potential hosts.

Richards took his time to remind everyone that the choice was never and will never be his decision.

Indeed, CNN Business disclosed that the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment serve as the ultimate decision-maker.

"As you know, Alex always believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized," Richards went on.

Sony will need to hail its new permanent host since the game show wants to start the next season in September with a new game master.

