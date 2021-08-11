R. Kelly is reportedly going to play dirty in court.

For the past 18 years, the disgraced singer is said to have exposed his sexual partners to Herpes.

In legal documents obtained by Radar, the government is fighting R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, over allegations that he lied to two of his alleged victims about whether he had any sexually transmitted diseases.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer claims that the allegations shouldn't be heard by the jury, arguing that the New York State Department of Health and the World Health Organization do not count STD as an "acute bacterial venereal disease."

Because of this, he and his team think that the charges related to his alleged STD exposure should be dismissed.

But the government isn't having any of it, as they are firing back at his attempt to keep the info from the jury, saying that this crime is vital to the case.

In the document, Jane Doe # 11 was reportedly exposed to Herpes by Kelly during an unprotected sexual encounter. The alleged victim said she even asked the "Laundromat" singer if he had any STDs before having sexual contact.

Additionally, #11's testimony is crucial to the court, supporting other Jane Does' claims.

"Jane Doe #4's account that she contracted herpes from him in or about 2009 and Jane Doe #5 and Jane Doe #6's accounts that the defendant exposed both of them to herpes in 2015 and 2017-18, respectively."

Meanwhile, the prosecution is also trying to block Kelly from bashing the parents of his victims in the trial.

Radar also received official documents asking the judge not to allow the singer to talk about specific topics in front of the jury.

The prosecution thinks that the R&B singer wants to tell the jury that the parents of his women victims "knew or should have known about their respective sexual relationships" with him and that these parents reportedly "consented to such relationships."

Aside from these, R. Kelly and his team are also pleading with the judge not to allow the prosecution to tell the jury about him reportedly sexually assaulting underage boys.

He said that the victim's testimony was introduced too late during their defense planning and was afraid there would be homophobic members of the jury, which could lead to an unfair trial.

