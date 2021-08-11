Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted house-hunting once again; this time, they were reportedly looking at an $85 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The "Daredevil" star was pictured behind the wheel of his car while his actress-singer girlfriend looked serious and contemplative in the front seat beside him.

TMZ reported that the place they were looking at boasts a 38,000 square-foot home with parking space enough for 80 guests.

After their California house hunting, Bennifer headed to Toluca Lake to look at a $40 million estate owned by businessman Ron Burkle.

The outlet reported that the mansion sits on five acres of land and even has a golf court.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's house hunting is nothing new, as they were also spotted doing the same for the past two months, looking at homes in Holmby Hills and the Santa Monica neighborhood.

(26 PHOTOS) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez house hunting in Los Angeles - August 10, 2021

📸https://t.co/RwvHKpf8Hd pic.twitter.com/zOkEJkEf96 — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) August 11, 2021

While it may seem like this move suggest they're planning to move in together, an insider revealed to Hollywood Life that the new power couple isn't moving in together anytime soon.

The source said, "That move would still be awhile from now. They spend a lot of time together and she values Ben's opinion on things so she brought him to look at houses for her as she gets ready to be in L.A. more."

However, the insider added that such a new change in her children, Emme and Max, 13, is going to be challenging for them as well, given that JLo's split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was also pretty hard on them.

"Her kids were very close with Alex and his children."

Though Ben and Jen are looking at homes for their future, another source told Radar last month that the 51-year-old "Maid In Manhattan" stars will not be selling her Los Angeles home yet and not move in with Ben just yet because she's still financially tied to the former MLB star.

"Jennifer and Ben are spending a lot of time together at her home, but there has been zero talk about Ben getting rid of his place or the pair getting a new home together."

They added, "At the moment the living arrangement works just fine."

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled in April, they have been inseparable shortly after the "Hustlers" star's split from the athlete.

They have even blended their family, with Emme and Max bonding with Ben's kids from Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

