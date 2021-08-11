Despite his shady past, Jeopardy! executive producer and host frontrunner Mike Richards has been announced as the permanent host of the syndicated game show. His shady past involves sexually harassing allegedly people he worked with in the past, and yet, he's now given the golden opportunity to replace Alex Trebek.

As previously reported by Radar, the game show executive has been in hot water since sexual harassment and discrimination claims filed by former workers of The "Price Is Right" and L"et's Make A Deal " resurfaced last week.

The claims, however, did not deter Sony Pictures Television officials from awarding the highly sought-after post to the quiz show's EP, which was first made famous by late great Alex Trebek. Next month marks the start of Season 38. Mike Richards, whether or not he truly harassed anyone, is simply not liked by many to be the show's host, as reported earlier.

READ ALSO: Trevor Moore Cause of Death: Asphyxiation, Overdose or Car Accident? [Report]

Upon receiving the news, Richards reacted by promising fans that he'll truly deliver.

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Richards said after the official announcement was spread. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode," he added.

He talked about the earlier host Alex Trebek too.

"Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show," he added. "I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love."

Earlier on, he has categorically denied all the allegations about him,

"I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price Is Right ten years ago," he wrote in a memo disseminated to workers.

"These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right," he further explained.

According to him, he has firsthand idea of how to be a parent and how special it is. Therefore, he would never have done what was accused of him. "I would not say anything to disrespect anyone's pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys," he said,

ALSO READ: Chet Hanks Embarasses Parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Twitterverse Says After Anti-Vaxx Rant