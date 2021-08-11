Ever since Meghan McCain left "The View" earlier this month, many personalities have been linked to being her replacement. Recently, one tabloid claims that Whoopi Goldberg, a part of the panel for 14 years, threatens the show's production if they cast a particular controversial celebrity; what's the truth?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the Emmy award-winning show host is not happy with the production's decision to consider Candace Owens as McCain's potential replacement.

Although Goldberg and McCain's opinions were mostly contradicting in the past, the tabloid suggests that Owens will make things worse for the hosts' panel.

"She lost it when she found out ABC was considering bringing on Candace Owens." An insider claims.

Owens, a political commentator and talk show host is known for her strong views and opinions. She faced numerous controversies in the past because of her thoughts. Goldberg isn't having any of it as she "threatened to walk if they hired her."

The Oscar-winning actress is not the only one allegedly leaving the show; Joy Behar was also involved in the report saying that she would follow Goldberg if the production pushes through with their decision.

The tabloid then stated that a representative from the show had denied the rumors surrounding the host's exit.

Candace Owens Issue Debunked

Following the report, Gossip Cop exposed the tabloid and debunked all of their false claims.

The outlet stated that Candace Owens is unlikely to join the panel as it was already debunked in the past. Her name was involved along with other women who support the Republican party.

In early reports, Caitlyn Jenner was also involved on the list of Meghan McCain's replacement. Still, it was mentioned before that the reality star is currently busy with her Gubernatorial campaign and other commitments.

In addition, TMZ previously reported that "The View's" production is considering a republican host, but they are not rushing. It was also stated that ABC is planning to try different guests to see the perfect replacement for McCain.

Furthermore, this is not the first time the outlet debunked the tabloid. Last month, the tabloid also claimed that McCain's decision to leave the show is because of Joy Behar.

The tabloid also reported Caitlyn Jenner being the perfect replacement as she's "not afraid to stir the pot."

At the time of this writing, Candace Owens has not confirmed whether she was contacted by "The View's" production or ABC to host the show.

On the other hand, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar has not publicly commented on the issue.

