While the friction between important members of the royal family appears to be increasing, certain connections appear to be being repaired away from the public eye. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have reportedly communicated, indicating that the royal sisters-in-relationship law's is improving.

Their spouses, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, on the other hand, appear to be having trouble finding common ground.

Could Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have patched things up way ahead of the brothers? Is the feud between the once tight-knit siblings ever going to be resolved?

"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source shared with Us Weekly. "Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."

According to insiders however, it is simply easier for these ladies to patch things up because they could easily bond over babies - such as Lilibet Diana.

True, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex did not appear to be as close as the public may have assumed. In fact, Meghan almost confirmed those thoughts when she told Oprah Winfrey in March about how Kate accidentally made Meghan weep the week before her wedding over a disagreement about flower girl outfits. The tale was eventually twisted by the British tabloid media, with Meghan being blamed for making Kate cry. This does not mean, however, that the two's relationship is beyond repair.

The birth of Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana, appears to be the obvious spark for Kate and Meghan's rekindled connection.

Meghan and Kate have reportedly been in contact and bonding over becoming moms to their young girls since welcoming the newborn girl.

Kate shares sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, with Prince William. According to this and prior reports, the sisters-in-law are attempting to rebuild their relationship behind closed doors and maintain a positive relationship as their husbands strive to reach an agreement.

They could wait a long time though. At the moment, it is said that Prince William hardly cares where he stands with his brother. He reportedly does not care about addressing the feud as there are more important things to do.

