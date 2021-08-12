Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer recently sent fans on an online frenzy after they were rumored to be dating in real life following the reunion of "Friends."

According to an article published by Closer, the two have been spending time together after being reunited on the show's 25th anniversary.

However, fans were devastated after Schwimmer's representative immediately clarified the issue, saying there is "no truth" behind the speculated romance.

Despite the heartbreak that fans endured after their hopes were put to waste, many supporters are still eager to know who's wealthier between the two.

Jennifer Aniston Net Worth 2021

Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most talented actresses, her career in the entertainment industry enable her to earn a whopping $300 million net worth.

The actress began working on several Off-Broadway shows such as "Dancing on Checker's Grave" and more at an early age. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Aniston also worked as a part-time waitress to make ends meet.

In 1993, the award-winning actress starred in her first film titled "Leprechaun," a negatively-reviewed movie. Little did she know, her biggest gig would come the following year as she was cast as Rachel Green on the popular sitcom "Friends."

Aside from acting, Aniston earns her money from numerous brand endorsements and deals. She also owns "Plan B Entertainment," a film production company.

David Schwimmer Net Worth 2021

David Schwimmer is a few hundred million dollars short of Aniston as he has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

The actor's career skyrocketed the same way as Aniston did when he starred on "Friends," however, Schwimmer is also known for his serious take in acting as he already appeared in several films and theatre stage; he also became a voice actor for animated films.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schwimmer earns around $22,500 per episode of "Friends,"; all cast members have the same salary, same with Aniston.

It was estimated that the cast was earning almost a million dollars annually in the first few seasons. They had a successful negotiation with the show's production, which gave them a raise.

Over the last seasons of the show, they were able to take home at least $75,000 per episode; in total, over $1.875 million annually.

