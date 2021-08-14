Prince Harry's upcoming book is highly anticipated; everybody wants to know what's going on behind the secret curtains of the British royal family.

But once it's out, one royal family member may be forced to step far away from them because of her involvement in making the book.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of disgraced royal Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has received a warning that she gets involved with the Duke of Sussex in exposing their family members.

A royal commentator said that the Princess might be forced to live in exile if the memoirs are perceived as offensive.

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will be the first installment of a four-part book released by publishing house Penguin Random House.

Since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royal members last year, his book is unlikely to be screened by other members of The Firm before its release.

The said book will be released next year and will be hanging over the British royal family like "the sword of Damocles," a royal expert said.

According to The Express, the term is an illusion to the threat of ever-present or imminent peril, affecting those in positions for power.

But Princess Eugenie could get massive backlash because of it, per royal editor Duncan Larcombe.

Speaking to True Royalty TV's "Royal Beat," he hopes that the backlash won't affect her relationship with other members of The Firm.

Larcombe told the host, "I always laugh, if [Princess] Eugenie is helping with the book, let's just hope for her sake that does not mean that she too does not have to live in exile when the rest of the Royal Family are all offended."

The royal editor also hinted that the contents of the controversial book could mean Princess Eugenie is "flirting" with danger if she gets involved with the publication.

Royal editor of The Mirror Russel Myers also told the podcast "Pod Save The Queen," "Nobody is going to come off unscathed here. Maybe this is some sort of therapy for Harry where he can unburden himself, but nobody in the Royal Family is going to come off unscathed."

Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir

In a teaser for the book, the Duke of Sussex announced that it would include "experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons."

He said during the announcement, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

