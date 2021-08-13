Reports surfaced early this week that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are on better terms.

And now, royal fans are going to be excited to know that they may also collaborate on one project more than a year after the Duchess of Sussex stepped back as a senior royal of the British royal family.

One source told Us Weekly that the two Duchesses have been in touch often and talked to each other about a Netflix project collaboration.

According to the source, "Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy."

The Duchess of Cambridge usually follows a more standard and strict route when it comes to publicizing her royal duties, but she has reportedly considered the former "Suits" star's offer.

The source revealed how the 39-year-old is "very flattered."

Last year, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. They're expected to create original content for the streaming giant, including children's shows, some documentaries, TV shows, and movies.

This is in partnership with their production company, Archewell Production, which is one of the first deals they have agreed to after leaving their royal lives.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton - Really Friends?

Unlike their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have found common ground.

This is after the Sussexes left the UK soil.

"Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."

The two Duchesses never seemed to be close as the public may have thought. Meghan even affirmed those suspicions while talking about it in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey - that the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly made the former Hollywood actress cry the week of her wedding because of a disagreement over flower girl dresses.

But their renewed relationship seems to have come during the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June.

The sisters-in-law are trying to mend their relationship behind closed doors and provide a positive rapport with each other, unlike the two feuding brothers.

