Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Custody Battle FAR From Over: Actress Seeking Further Legal Action [DETAILS]

After five years of the bitter custody battle of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, a judge ruled in Pitt's favor.

Judge John Ouderkirk, a private judge hired by the former power couple to oversee the case, said in a lengthy ruling that Pitt would get a "significantly increase" time with the kids he shares with Jolie.

His decision comes after months of witness testimony which includes child services professionals and therapists who interviewed the kids and other people who also have been around the family.

Pitt and Jolie's kids are Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Their eldest Maddox, 19, isn't subject to the custody decision but testified against his dad in March.

Despite claiming that Pitt hit their eldest son as a form of supposed leverage on the case, Ouderkirk claimed that Jolie's testimony "lacked credibility in many important areas."

He added, "The existing custody order must be modified in the best interests of the children."

An insider with the knowledge of the case revealed to Page Six, "There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge."

"Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids - and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this."

I must be quite old because I still picture the Brad & Angelina kids as babies but they're whole teenagers now! pic.twitter.com/Ga1yVFoMTB — 👸🏽Mother Strawberry Sativa Pharmaceutica💚💊 (@Mae_DayJ) May 26, 2021

READ ALSO: Is Prince Harry Included in Prince Philip's Will? Queen Elizabeth II Share Duke's Fortune With 3 Non-Royal Members

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Battle Far from Over

Brad Pitt's legal team filed new paperwork after Angelina Jolie appealed to have Ouderkirk disqualified from the case and have his decision overturned.

According to The Sun, the "Maleficent" star is also seeking a temporary block on court proceedings while she attempts further legal action.

But the "Ad Astra" actor has already made it clear that he won't be backing down, even went as far as to accuse his ex-wife that her antics would be causing more harm to their kids.

in a statement released from his legal team, they said, "Any delay would only work grave harm upon the children, who will be further denied permanence and stability."

"It adds that allowing the proceedings to be delayed would be "wholly inappropriate."

In regards to Angelina Jolie's ongoing fight, an insider revealed to Page Six that joint custody isn't the issue that she is objecting to but "there were other issues of concern," but the filing didn't offer any additional info.

In her new filing, Jolie claimed that the judge "refused to hear the minor teenagers' input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate," per the Associated Press.

She even cited a California code that says a 14-year-old child and above may be allowed to testify if they want to.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain's Mom Speaks Out on 'The View' Host's On-Air Spats, 'It Bothers Me'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles