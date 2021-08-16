Jake Paul may have thought that he's free from his trespassing issue last in Arizona as the charges were initially dropped a few days ago; Scottsdale is hitting back and is out to get him.

According to TMZ, federal agents declined to prosecute him, but local police officials are charging him.

Scottsdale representatives told the outlet that the city would re-file charges against the content creator; this comes after the federal agents passed on their initial plan of filing federal charges following their investigation.

In early reports, Paul was first charged with "criminal trespass and unlawful assembly," misdemeanor charges. However, the city attorney decided to throw the case out after federal agents became involved and investigated.

According to sources, the city attorney re-filed the two misdemeanor cases against the YouTuber in May.

Initially, the charges were dropped as the U.S. Attorney's office in Arizona told Reuters, "Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct."

In a previous statement, the YouTuber's legal team, attorney David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld spoke to the outlet, saying they are pleased with the conclusion.

At the time of this writing, Jake Paul nor his lawyers has not publicly commented on the matter.

What Did Jake Paul Do?

In early reports, the notorious prankster tear-gassed a mall in Arizona; all of the actions were caught on video by his videographer.

Paul's friends were also seen setting fireworks off the mall. The Scottsdale Fashion Square was closed during the incident in May 2020; authorities warned his team that they should leave the premises immediately in which they refused to.

The following month, the FBI raided his home in Calabasas, California, after federal agents obtained a search warrant. Authorities were reported to have seized firearms from his home.

According to Sportsnaut, Jake Paul is set to fight Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley, on August 29, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage Field House.

It was reported that many A-list celebrities would come and watch the event. Paul invited LeBron James to the match but it's unclear if he would attend.

No further information was released on whether the boxing match will be postponed due to his recent charges.

