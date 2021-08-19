"Made In Chelsea" star Oliver Proudlock got slammed by netizens after referencing the Holocaust in an Instagram caption.

Proudlock updated that he was on holiday in Corfu along with his wife, Emma Louise Connolly. He shared photos and videos from their getaway in Domes Miramare luxury resort.

As reported by Metro, one of the photos the actor shared on his Instagram stories was him posting in a fancy bathroom, wearing a white shirt, striped trousers, and white Birkenstocks. He even captioned the picture with "Boy in tha striped pyjamas."

This caption was referenced to the 2006 book by John Boyn and the 2008 film adaptation, "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas." The story described the horror of Nazi extermination camps through the eyes of two eight-year-olds, with their "striped pajamas" that Jewish prisoners in Auschwitz were forced to wear.

In the film, the young son of a Nazi commander does not understand the reality of the camp and believes the uniforms are pajamas, per this article. While the film's camp was unnamed, the uniforms are similar to what was worn in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

Netizens React On Proudlock's Post

And as the post reached the Twitter community, Proudlock's caption gained criticism online where a journalist, Joshua Zitser, shared the same Instagram story the actor posted. He even tweeted, "Jesus, Proudlock."

More tweets even attacked him as he was an Eton College alum with elite education near Windsor in Berkshire, England. "Eton may want to update their history syllabus some time" and "Imagine, just imagine, how much his parents spent on school though."

This man went to Eton. All that money. — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 18, 2021



As there was a limit for every Instagram post to expire, it is not believed Proudlock deleted the caption. However, he re-uploaded his photo with the same outfit in a "photo dump" from Greece, where Instagram users continued to call him out.

It’s still up! Almost 24hrs. He’s obviously not bothered — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) August 18, 2021



One comment read, "You should feel ashamed of yourself."

Olie Proudlock Apology

Proudlock initially did not reply to the comments, although he responded to fans and friends who asked where he got his outfit. In response, he said, the whole look came from Zara.

Later on, he issued an apology. In his stories, it read, "I have a massive apology to make regarding a caption in one of my stories yesterday."

"I have hurt a lot of people with my badly chosen words and I am so, so sorry. It was incredibly ignorant. I always want to set a good example on social media - to spread love, equality and positivity and yesterday I really let myself, and all of you down," he also stated.

He concluded his statement by saying, "I am so truly sorry and mortified for my actions."

Proudlock became famous as he joined E4's "Made In Chelsea" in 2011 for its second series until its eighth series.

