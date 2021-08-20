Lamar Odom spoke about the terrifying attempted murder before clarifying that he did not do drugs when he suffered an overdose.

Odom recently defended himself in a new Facebook Live interview as he recalled his near-fatal overdose nearly six years ago.

The former NBA star revealed to "Addiction Talk" on Wednesday that he was hurt and embarrassed when he found out he fell into a coma after an overdose. At that time, he reportedly discovered that he ingested drugs without his knowledge.

"I didn't take anything that night," he said. "I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life."

He did not mention the culprit's name in the interview and how the incident happened at the Love Ranch brothel. However, he talked about it multiple times in the past and alleged that the establishment's owner Dennis Hof - or his staff - overdosed him.

Looking at the brighter side, Odom said that God spared him since He knew he did not voluntarily have the drugs into his system. He also referred to the incident as the darkest time where he hit rock bottom. Still, the event led him to get clean for good.

Lamar Odom Paid the Price

The 41-year-old athlete confessed that cocaine became his "crutch" when he lost his baby from SIDS in the same interview.

Per Odom, he already paid the price of turning to drugs when he almost lost his life. He reportedly had no idea he was already getting too much until it affected his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

After all the events that happened, he still thought Hof was responsible for the hospitalization.

In 2019, he told "The View" that he was unsure what Hof had against him that he tried to poison and kill him. When Joy Behar asked him for proof, he failed to support his claim.

However, he alleged that his lawyer found workers at the brothel that shared the same allegation.

"He almost succeeded, though," Odom said. "I didn't [take drugs that night]. I've been at odds with my daughter [Destiny] about this. She's like, 'Leave it alone.' I would like to clear my name."

Hof never released a statement about it until he died due to a heart attack in 2019.

