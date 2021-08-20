Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's rumored romance seems to heat up as they are recently photographed packing their bags and heading somewhere; are they moving in together?

According to TMZ, after being spotted being sweet and riding a bicycle in NYC earlier this week, the pair is taking things to the next level as Tatum was seen holding a lot of luxury designer baggage and grocery bags.

On the other hand, Kravitz, dressed in a simple white dress and orange sandals, is seen holding a paper bag that seems to be from a store.

The rumored couple then hopped in a gray car as the "Magic Mike" actor appears to be telling a story while smirking.

The outlet suggests they may be heading for a road trip or a vacation outside the big apple, but neither of them had confirmed it on social media.

At the time of this writing, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are yet to reveal the actual score between them.

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz Spotted Earlier This Week

Before being photographed packing their bags, the internet went wild when snaps of the pair circulated online, showing the two having a conversation, and a smile lit upon their faces.

Tatum was riding a black BMX, and Kravitz casually walked beside him in East Village, NYC.

EXCLUSIVE: Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and another of his bikes get cozy in NYC https://t.co/3llhP3jdJY pic.twitter.com/VcoKg3raZa — Page Six (@PageSix) August 20, 2021

An insider spoke to E! Online claiming the two are more than friends after working together on a film titled "Pussy Island."

In addition, the source claims the stars are "spending a lot of time together," and they seem happy about it.

The Pair Previously Gushed In An Interview For 'Pussy Island'

Speaking to Deadline, Kravitz, who's making her directorial debut for the film, revealed that the actor was her first choice when she wrote the character as he got the "sense" that he's a "true feminist" that she wanted to collaborate with.

Tatum was shocked to get the offer from Kravitz as he "didin't know her."

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz Relationship History

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman for more than a year, but the actress filed for divorce nine months ago.

Tatum was also married previously to ex Jenna Dewan for nine years, but they separated in 2018. The former couple shares an 8-year-old child named Everly.

The actor went on to date British pop star Jessie J but their relationship only lasted for two years.

