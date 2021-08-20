Jerry Messing, an actor from the film "Freaks and Geeks," also known for his "Fedora Guy" meme, was recently hospitalized, fighting for his life.

According to TMZ, the actor was placed on a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID-19. His father, James Messing, confirmed the news.

Per his dad, the 35-year-old online sensation is currently living with his parents in Tampa, Florida. Before he was hospitalized, James revealed that his son began feeling sick suddenly as he's having a hard time breathing.

His family tested Messing's oxygen level, and they found out it was deficient after having shortness of breath and his struggle worsen.

James knew they needed to bring his son to the hospital as soon as possible, leading them to call an ambulance, and he was transported earlier this week.

The worst scenario came as Messing tested for the virus and is placed under a ventilator. Currently, visitors won't be permitted to see him as he's doing his best to recover.

The actor's father revealed everyone in their family already got their Pfizer vaccines; however, Messing is waiting for his second jab before he tested positive.

James tested negative for the virus, and his wife's result is currently pending.

Who Is Jerry Messing?

Besides rising to fame because of his "Fedora Guy" meme, Messing is also known in the field of Comedy. He starred in the 1998 film "Addams Family Reunion" as Pugsley Addams.

The actor also dominated television when he starred as Gordon Crisp in the NBC dramedy series "Freaks and Geeks."

His viral meme began circulating the internet in 2013 when his photo appeared on the popular community platform Reddit.

The photo shows him wearing a fedora and smiling at the camera, ever since he was labeled as the "Fedora Guy" and was used by countless users online.

In an interview with Buzz Feed, he mentioned that the image was an outtake from a photoshoot when he tried to revive his acting career after attending college in Florida to study Psychology.

"I'm certainly not thrilled with the communities the photo has come to represent, but it isn't something I can really do anything about-so I don't let it bother me." He said in an interview.

He used the meme to his advantage and established his YouTube channel called "Fedora Productions."

