Mike Richards' first day hosting "Jeopardy!" was also his last. He was able to do five episodes already, and according to reports, it is expected to air soon.

But following Richards' exit, the show is once again left without a host.

"Jeopardy!" is reportedly back to guest hosting for now, and the first one up is Mayim Bialik.

Sony announced on Monday that the "Big Bang Theory" actress would be taking the podium that was occupied by beloved TV game show host Alex Trebek.

Bialik is going to be up there for three weeks of episodes.

The 45-year-old star was one of the many guest hosts who filled in for two-week stints in the past season after Trebek's death in November due to cancer.

When Mike Richards was announced as the new "Jeopardy!" host on Aug. 11, the show's bosses also revealed that Bialik would be hosting on the side as the prime-time and spinoff series.

Though news of Sony said other guest hosts would follow Mayim Bialik, they made no announcement or mention of a permanent replacement on "Jeopardy!"

However, TMZ has reported that the show's bosses are willing to bend backward to show Mayim Bialik how much they want her to be part of the show.

They are said to be doing everything possible to work around the actress's schedule to create as many episodes as possible with her hosting the game show.

But their ultimate goal is to make Bialik a full-time host of "Jeopardy!"

The outlet's source said that Sony even offered Bialik the possibility of shooting on the weekends and even regular hiatus weeks to squeeze in a few more episodes with her.

But as previously stated, Bialik is set to return, with 15 episodes already locked in for her schedule.

But Mayim Bialik isn't also going to say no to the possibility of her permanently hosting the show.

Per the outlet's insider, FOX is also cooperative with her being the interim host that there's a path to her taking over the permanent hosting duties.

The episodes Mike Richards taped last week will air once "Jeopardy!" returns for its 38th season on Sept. 13.

There is still no news if other celebrities will guest hosts duties or if Sony and Bialik could come to an agreement that she'll become the permanent host as the upcoming season premiere is nearing.

