The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna made a jab at Scott Disick for dating her much younger daughter Amelia on Wednesday's episode. At last, it's clear where the mother stands.

The 58-year-old reality star started the episode of the newest season by showcasing the vintage gowns that she kept for her daughters Amelia, 20, and Delilah's, 23.

She must have started to feel a bit melancholic in the process, because she would later on start to say something about what she thinks of her daughter's dating choices.

Her model lover Eyal Booker, 22, accompanied Delilah, and Lisa, in a confessional, stated that her husband Harry Hamlin, 69, loved her, and would not object if they were married. She then revealed that this would not be the same case for her daughter. "I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now. Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? 'Why the f*** is it Scott Disick?," she suddenly revealed, as reported by Mail Online UK.

Scott, 38, and Amelia went public with their relationship back in November 2020.

The 18-year age gap has gotten people talking but it's only now that Lisa Rinna revealed how strongly against she is of the relationship because of this difference in age. She cannot be entirely right about Harry Hamlin's thoughts about the relationship though.

It can be remembered that he was once asked about it and while he said he found the whole thing just weird, he hinited that the could reconcile with the fact.

Harry earlier this season on the Bravo show was asked what he thought. Amelia was 19 at the time and therefore, the worry by the general public about how young she was, was even greater.

''My feelings about it, I must confess: The issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd,' Harry said. However, he hinted that the weirdness felt by most could stem from Amelia being the girl and the much younger one. People might not care much if the younger one is a boy.

Speaking from experience, he compared the situation to his own earlier relationship with Ursula Andress, with whom he shares a kid. "But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had Dimitri, so I can't really complain, right?,' Harry explained, referencing his son Dimitri, 41. "I was 29, she was 44," Harry noted.