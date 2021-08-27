RuPaul just nominated himself to be the replacement for Mike Richards on "Jeopardy!"

As "Jeopardy!" tries to iron out their plans again after Richards left his supposed permanent hosting gig, RuPaul became the first person to express his desire to win the throne.

On Wednesday, RuPaul spearheaded "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as a guest host, during which he jokingly said he wants to replace Richards on "Jeopardy!"

"And finally, Jeopardy! is still seeking a new host after producer Mike Richards stepped away from the job last week," he quipped during the show's "Gayer News" segment.

He added that sources informed him that the team is searching again for a new potential host that has "poise authority and natural intelligence."

Flaunting himself, RuPaul exclaimed that he is right there waiting to be served an offer.

While the 60-year-old was only joking when he said that, longtime viewers of the game show expressed their approval over the thought.

One YouTube user left a comment on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" channel and said, "If RuPaul hosted Jeopardy!, I'd actually tune in. Only time I've ever watched it was while visiting my grandma, but I'd watch Ru host anything."

"So... Ru Paul should be the permanent host now...just gunna leave this here ...so spectacular," another added.

What Happened to Mike Richards?

RuPaul's came freshly after Richards found himself in the middle of hot waters after "Jeopardy!" hailed him as the new host. However, the show's executive producer immediately let go of the position after the inappropriate comments he made about women on "The Randumb Show" podcast reemerged.

At that time, he made scathing comments about the show's models. One of the models, Brandi Cochran, filed a lawsuit against him in 2019 over the discrimination and harassment she said she experienced after becoming pregnant.

The lawsuit added that Richards made models wear shorter skirts on-air, explaining why they often wore bikinis.

READ ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' Still in Trouble With Other Host: What's Wrong With Mayim Bialik?

Following the accusations, he issued an apology and said there is no excuse for his past actions.

"It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago," he told the public. "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

Currently, "Jeopardy!" only has Mayim Bialik - the first woman ever to host the show permanently.

READ MORE: Mike Richards Savaged By Online Dictionary in Most Epic Way Amid Reemergence of Scathing Podcast Remarks