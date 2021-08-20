Mike Richards is literally in jeopardy, an online dictionary defined.

Before Richards was able to enjoy his stint as "Jeopardy!" permanent host, the show's executive producer stepped down due to controversies surrounding his name.

The show's viewers and fans immediately rejoiced upon learning his decision, especially since they never approved him to become a host in the first place. But amid all the celebratory messages, an online dictionary shared the most unexpected but savage one against Richards.

Mike Richards in Jeopardy

On dictionary.com's official Twitter account, the website shared the definition of the word "jeopardy" from its site.

"' Jeopardy' is a noun meaning 'peril or danger.' Here it is in a sentence: 'My job is in jeopardy because of my past comments,'" the caption said.

It indirectly dunked on the executive producer's departure from the show.

Meanwhile, "Jeopardy!" fans applauded the site for slamming Richards in the most wholesome and knowledgeable way. Some of them even turned the executive producer's name into a seemingly explicit word that they refused to type his name in.

One fan said, "I guess I should know this...bit can someone tell me what is "the R-word"? Preferably without saying it. Lol."

Another added, "Also, 'my job is no longer in Jeopardy because of my past comments.'"

The post from dictionary.com came after Richards resigned from his hosting stint after one taping day. According to CNN Business, he decided to leave his post due to his "past incidents and comments."

Richards suffered from massive criticisms after The Ringer published an article about his damaging remarks behind the scenes.

According to the report, he discriminated and harassed "The Price is Right" models. His comments during his appearance in a podcast back in 2013. At that time, he worked as the co-host of "The Price is Right" podcast, titled "The Randumb Show."

Per the news outlet, the then co-host made scathing statements about women. One of the models, Brandi Cochran, also filed a lawsuit in 2019 over the discrimination and harassment she said she experienced after becoming pregnant.

She added that Richards opted to make models wear shorter skirts on the show, explaining why they wore bikinis on-air more frequently.

After the accusations emerged, Richards expressed his embarrassment and said he's sorry for the moment of insensitivity, thoughtlessness, and misjudgments.

