John Schneider, an actor popularly known for his role as Beauregard "Bo" Duke in the popular American comedy series "Dukes of Hazzard," recently took to Twitter to share a tragic loss because of Hurricane Ida.

The devastating calamity damaged the actor's home and studio in Louisiana. Per CNBC, the damages caused by the storm is worth over $40 billion as of August 31.

According to Fox News, the total amount of damages in Schneider's property is not yet released to the public, but a photo posted by Brian Mayes shows the tragic aftermath in the actor's studio.

In the image, the iconic "General Lee's car", as seen on the iconic TV show, was wrecked by a tree. Vegetation destroyed plants, and tree branches are also visible. (Check out the post below)

. @John_Schneider Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight. John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently en route home. Please pray, and feel free to support them at https://t.co/eUgMuWctkS. pic.twitter.com/J672wuTcWk — Brian Mayes (@BrianMayes) August 30, 2021

The actor quote-retweeted the post saying he and his wife are on their way back to the property to get a closer look.

"Thanks Brian. We are headed back and seem to be the only ones on the road. I'm get a real look at the damage to mom's house in the morning and then head back to TN to continue flood relief. All people and pups are good. May have a "Hurricane Sale at Miss Shirley's!" Soon!" Schneider tweeted.

John Schneider Sends Help To Victims

Despite experiencing total chaos in his property, Schneider and his wife continues to collect supplies to help flood victims.

Per Fox17, the actor plans to give away emergency supplies like hygiene items, water, air mattresses, gloves, batteries, non-perishable items, diapers, alcohol wipes, and more.

He and his wife are expected to set up an 18-wheeler truck in different locations that will run from August 30 to September 1.

Not John Schneider's First Hurricane-Related Tragedy

Schneider reportedly experienced the same hurricane-related in 2016 at the exact location. Flash floods wiped out his home and studio at the time.

He mentioned that many unfinished projects and memorabilia were lost during the calamity.

The actor said he's helping the community because he experienced the same thing in the past.

"We can so relate to the trauma of the floods. We are working on a large effort to help our friends in Middle Tennessee." Schneider told the outlet.

