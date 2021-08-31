Together with hosts Aneesh, Karla, and Jeana on the Audacy show The Morning Mess, singer and dancer Normani shares stories about her latest track, Cardi B, and her dream collab at this point of her career.

In her Audacy interview, Normani began filling the hosts in with the inspiration behind her latest release, "Wild Side," released last month and features Cardi B. Sharing her love for things from the late 90s, the 2000s, and everything about Aaliyah, Normani shares that the late singer is one of her "greatest influences" making music.

Normani and Cardi B's "Wild Side" was released with a music video, featuring intricate choreography and some incredibly sensual sequences that highlight the 25-year-old artist's skills as a total performer. It has even spawned various viral dance challenges on the short-form video platform TikTok.

When asked how it felt to see millions on the platform emulate her dance moves on "Wild Side," Normani explains, "to me that's what culture is." She goes on to explain her love to "create moments and visuals" that remind her of when she was a little girl watching Michael Jackson, or Ciara, or Janet Jackson.

"Music really does bring people together, and I feel like releasing and putting this project out...you know it had been two years, which was very scary for me. But, the response was just very warm. And it made me confident," Normani adds.

Together with her on "Wild Side" is Cardi B, also appearing on the music video. Normani shared her experience working with the rap queen pregnant with her second child. The Atlanta native explains in her Audacy interview: "I'm such a girl's girl and I'm always about female empowerment and it just made me feel empowered like she looked hot as hell... we can really do it all and I just always am like, 'we're so powerful!'"

Looking forward, Normani also tells The Morning Mess hosts that she wants to work with Doja Cat next, calling the "Say So" artist "really really dope." However, she also notes that should they work together, she wants something "aggressive and fun," adding that it has to be a banger since Doja Cat can dance well.

Watch the full interview between Normani and the host of the Audacy show The Morning Mess below:

