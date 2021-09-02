"The Office" will bring joy to its fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic by launching a special project this fall.

The Universal Live Entertainment and Superfly X revealed on Wednesday that fans will finally get to see the setting of "The Office" U.S. version's workplace in the upcoming exhibition. The two companies collaborated with the series creator, Greg Daniels, to make "The Office Experience" more interactive.

"The Office" Return

According to the initial report by The Hollywood Reporter, the project will feature the sets and props showed and used in the longtime running series.

The whole exhibit will reportedly have two-story and 17 rooms in total. Visitors who will purchase tickets will be able to experience and take pictures of the series' sets, including Schrute Farms and Michael Scott's office.

Meanwhile, the Dunder Mifflin warehouse will serve as a gift shop where fans can buy official merchandise of the series.

According to the president of global business development for Universal Parks & Resorts, Michael Silver, "The Office Interactive" will be the largest fan experience yet of the series in the world.

"The Office is more popular than ever, and we are thrilled that its millions of fans around the world will now be able to live the experience as well as view it on Peacock," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Stacy Moscatelli explained why they chose Chicago among the states across the country. Per the co-president and chief strategy officer of Superfly X, the city will give them a perfect backdrop for the experience's world premiere.

"The Office Experience" tickets are now available for purchase on its official website. The event will run at Chicago's Magnificent Mile until January 17.

The newest project came months after the series moved to Peacock from Netflix. In the new year, the official Twitter account of the streaming site announced the move through a five-minute cold open of the series.

"This is not a drill. Presenting a never-before-seen cold open from #TheOffice!" Peacock captioned the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the deleted "The Office" prank clip was initially scheduled to air as the series finale's cold open back in 2013. The same clip paid tribute to Hugh Dane, who passed away in May 2018.

