Famous comic Fuquan Johnson has passed away at the age of 42 along with two other people because of a suspected drug overdose.

According to sources close to authorities who spoke to TMZ, Johnson attended a get-together at a house in Los Angeles, California, last Friday. Model and comedian Kate Quigley, who was taken to the hospital after the alleged incident, was also in attendance.

Per The Sun, four people, including Johnson, consumed cocaine mixed with fentanyl during the party. When authorities arrived on the scene, all of them were reportedly unresponsive or believed to have already died.

The two other deceased people are 48-year-old Rico Angeli, popularly known as Enrico Colangeli, and 33-year-old Natalie Williamson.

Following the incident, Quigly remains in a critical condition. Comedian Brian Redman recently took to Twitter to post an update regarding an update on the model's health. (read a screenshot of their conversation below)

Hug everyone you love.. pic.twitter.com/OFzr0EgRPJ — brian redban (@redban) September 5, 2021

All bodies are with the Los Angeles Coroner's Office, and autopsy details are yet to be released.

LAPD's homicide unit is reportedly involved with the case, but there are no details why they are part of the investigation. Authorities are still investigating the matter.

At the time of this writing, there is still no information on who supplied or bought the drug substance making the cops having a hard time if there will be charges against anyone.

The outlet stated that federal charges are possible in the future for the alleged dealers, like what happened to Mac Miller's death.

Who Is Fuquan Johnson?

Per IMBd, aside from being a popular comedian in Los Angeles, Johnson was also a writer and composer popularly known for his work on an episode of "Comedy Parlour Live: Quarantine Edition" and other credits.

The six-foot comic was born in 1978 at Maplewood Township in New Jersey. His career skyrocketed in 2010 when he showed his talent at the New York Comedy Club with other comedians like Natasha Cordova, Vincent Oshana, and more.

Fans, Other Comedians Paid Tribute

Many fans and other comedians took to social media to pay their tribute following the victims' death.

"Hey everybody, please stop doing cocaine. Please. All it takes is the wrong batch or the wrong night or any combination of either. RIP Fuquan Johnson and really pulling for Kate Quigley to pull through." stand-up comedian Jonny Taylor Jr. wrote.

"Very sad to hear about the passing of my buddy Fuquan Johnson. Smiliest, happiest dude, and a local icon in the North Hollywood community, RIP." Luke Barnett wrote.

