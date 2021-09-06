Whispers of Venice's annual film festival winners are going around as its director Alberto Barbera speaks up about a specific Oscar contender and gives out film reviews during the week-long event.

Venice is holding its 78th celebration from the 1st of September until the 11th. Recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Association, the event is one of the most prestigious and anticipated award ceremonies locally and globally.

Deadline dubbed the event director as an "award whisperer" as Venice is known to host award-winning film screenings.

These big-named titles include "La La Land," "The Favorite," "Arrival," "Nomadland," "Gravity," "Marriage Story," Spotlight," "Joker," "Birdman," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," "A Star is Born," "Roma," and "The Shape of Water."

However, things aren't going as planned during this year's film launches which Barbera discusses frankly with the publication. Topics ranging from rave reviews to health protocols had become an issue.

Venice's Mid-Point Crisis

The event director confessed to dealing with restrictions such as complying with cinemas' 50% capacity guidelines while having double the delegates coming into Venice compared to last year's 6,000 guests.

"This year we have 10,500 [guests.] This has created problems with access to tickets and the reservation system." confessed Alberto, who continued to say, "We are using all theaters we have on the Lido, Venice, and Maestre. There isn't a single extra screen available."

With the premier locations maxed out and the ticketing issues getting handled by the experts, Barbera admits that the attention gained by the festival isn't a "complete surprise" with such a strong lineup.



And The Oscar Goes To...

The event director is then asked about two American Oscar contenders who are in a league of their production and casting.

Among the features already revealed in the film festival, "Dune" receives an 85 percentage review from Rotten Tomatoes and is placed in 6th placed. While "Spencer" starring Kristen Stewart ranks just below it with a 4% difference in rating.



Alberto replied that he would be "very surprised" if "Dune" were not nominated among other Oscar-qualified films.

Additionally, the publication also inquired about Kristen Stewart's performance in "Spencer" which Barbera answered that the actress is "for sure" going to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

The "award whisperer" had no answer for the Best Picture category, "It's hard to say because there are a lot of good ones this year. Many are in with a chance...." Alberto clarified.

