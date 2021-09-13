2021 MTV Video Music Awards Winners and Best Outfits Round Up

Last night the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards rocked the stage and screen for the 38th year in a row. After a mostly virtual event held in 2020, the excitement of the live show was unparalleled, honoring established icons such as Foo Fighters and watching fresh faces like Olivia Rodrigo sweep the stage. If you missed the live broadcast, don't worry. We'll help you keep up in conversation. Some of last night's winners were:

For a complete list of all of the winners and nominees, check here! The Best Looks at the VMAs Not only were the performances off the charts, the outfits seen on the red carpet went above and beyond. Here are some of the best looks of the night.

Now, if you're not going to stream all these songs RIGTH NOW, fix that.

J Lo poses at the 2021 VMAs

Travis Scott wins VMA award.