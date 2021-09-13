2021 MTV Video Music Awards Winners and Best Outfits Round Up
Last night the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards rocked the stage and screen for the 38th year in a row. After a mostly virtual event held in 2020, the excitement of the live show was unparalleled, honoring established icons such as Foo Fighters and watching fresh faces like Olivia Rodrigo sweep the stage. If you missed the live broadcast, don't worry. We'll help you keep up in conversation. Some of last night's winners were:
(Photo : (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Bailey performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo : (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo : (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
The Best Looks at the VMAs
Not only were the performances off the charts, the outfits seen on the red carpet went above and beyond. Here are some of the best looks of the night.
(Photo : (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo : (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo : (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Nas X attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo : (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Jenna Andrews attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo : (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Polo G and Ed Sheeran attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo : GettyImages)
Jennifer Lopez VMAs 2021
J Lo poses at the 2021 VMAs
(Photo : GettyImages )
Travis Scott at the VMAs 2021
Travis Scott wins VMA award.
(Photo : GettyImages )
(Photo : GettyImages )
Ashanti backstage
(Photo : gettyimages)
Teyana Taylor and Normani pose backstage at the VMAs 2021
(Photo : GettyImages)
Lil Nas X, winner of the Video of the Year award for 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
