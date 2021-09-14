Saweetie's Jaw Dropping Met Gala Dress Designed in One Day

The chart topping rapper Saweetie sparkled at last night's Met Gala, wearing a dress covered in ten million crystals. Not only does this stunning sparkle set her apart, but an exclusive interview with E! by Naz Perez revealed that the performer's dress was designed and created in only one day.

In the interview with E!, Saweetie described her dress. "I have ten million crystals on which is, like, Christian Cowan. Both the flags draping is the Black American Heritage flag and the Filipino flag because I'm Black and Filipino. That's what makes me an American girl." Saweetie having a dress made that encapsulates her identity, personality, and one million crystals within a day proves that anything is possible if you just believe.

The dress, Saweetie exclaimed, was designed and created by the incredible Christian Cowan. Saweetie priased Cowan to Perez, "He's amazing. His team is a beast, so shout out to my baby, Christian." Christian Cowan has truly put Cinderella's fairy godmother to shame with this one.

Who says you can't pull out something incredible last minute? (I think the trick might be having ten million crystals on hand!)

