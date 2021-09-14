Kendall Jenner Channels Audrey Hepburn in "My Fair Lady" Inspired Met Look
Kendall Jenner may or may not have "danced all night", but her My Fair Lady inspired 2021 Met Gala Dress has us all begging for more in the best way. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star sported a dress inspired by the classic Audrey Hepburn saying in an exclusive Vogue interview with Emma Chamberlain, "I love Audrey; so, like, we really wanted to take a special moment of her's and make it our own. And I feel like he did an amazing job."
(Photo : (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images))
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Kendall Jenner arrives to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art at on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
The "he" Kendall is referring to is Matthew M. Williams: the creative director of Givenchy. He, also appearing in the Vogue interview, commented that he used Audrey as an inspiration to emphasize, "that connection between French coture and American culture." He definitely succeeded. This moden twist on the fashion in the film icon cannot be missed.
(Photo : (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images))
Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993), as Eliza Doolittle, and Rex Harrison (1908 - 1990) as Professor Henry Higgins in 'My Fair Lady', directed by George Cukor, 1964.
The high sparky neckline, the slim sillouette of the dress, and even the updo make Jenner the My Fair Lady of the modern day. While Hepburn's dresses were slightly less revealing, style icon Kendall Jenner has once again allowed Audrey Hepburn to be immortalized in fashion.
(Photo : (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images))
LOS ANGELES - 1964: Actress Audrey Hepburn poses for a publicity still for the Warner Bros film 'My Fair Lady' in 1964 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo : (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Rosalía, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
