BDE at the Met Gala:Lil Nas X and Dan Levy Show Everyone How It's Done

The 2021 Met Gala was filled with many incredible outfits, but none stopped the show quite like those of Lil Nas X and Dan Levy. The two award winners in their perspective fields resonated BDE as they showed off their powerful, fashionable, statement pieces.

Lil Nas X

The award winning superstar showed off at the Met Gala in a storytelling masterpiece. He walked in wearing a long cloaked robe, removed that to reveal a layer of armor, and removed that to reveal an unexpected gold jumpsuit.

The award winning musician explained in an exclusive Vogue interview with Emma Chamerlain that his double reveal was meant to tell the story of someone coming out of their shell. "It's kind of like me when I got into the industry. I didn't know who I was. And then we got, we got the armor, right? It's like I built this shell around myself even though I came out, and then this year I feel like I really came out, you know?" The outfit tells a powerful story of self discovery, and we are HERE FOR IT!

Dan Levy

Dan Levy, the award winning actor, writer, and producer, came to the Met Gala in an exquisit outfit that also tells a powerful story. The outfit featured two men made out of maps kissing prominantly on the front of the top. As discussed on Today, the outfit was designed and created by Johnathan Anderson and Loewe. It was inspired by the work of activist and artist David Wojnarovicz. The deseased artist created a piece entitled F--- You F---- F--- in response to a homophobic cartoon. His response, and the suffering Wojnarovicz dealt with as a gay artist, served as the inspiration for this outfit. Anderson wrote on Instagram that the outfit was, "Something a gay superhero would wear".

Levy also wrote on his Instagram about the outfit saying, "we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message." Levy himself, namely through his work on Schitt's Creek has made a name for himself portraying gay and queer love stories in a loving and optimistic light. His Met Gala outfit so beautifully encapsulates the work he is doing and trying to continue in a deeply moving way.

Lil Nas X and Dan Levy took their time in the spotlight to make powerful statments about being true to yourself, being kind to yourself, and being good to others. Be right back. I'm going to go cry tears of joy.