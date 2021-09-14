Nicki Minaj previously made headlines when she revealed the real reason she couldn't attend this year's Met Gala. More recently, a doctor is speaking out to debunk her claims about the vaccine when she shared a story about her cousin's friend.

According to a tweet posted by Minaj, her cousin in Trinidad and Tobago doesn't want to be vaccinated because his friend got it and "became impotent."

She mentioned that the man was about to get married when his girlfriend called off the wedding last minute because his testicles "became swollen." (read the full tweet below)

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Following this, a public health expert and an emergency physician, Dr. Leana Wen, recently spoke to People to debunk the queen of rap's claims saying the Food and Drug Administration authorized all vaccines.

In addition, she mentioned that infertility or becoming impotent for men and women is not related to COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, there are also more risks of infertility when a person gets the virus.

The doctor noted a study that says a "scrotal discomfort and low sperm count" is possible for men with COVID-19.

"There has been an association between scrotal swelling and congestion to having COVID-19. So, to emphasize, these are not associated with the vaccine but with the disease."Dr. Wen, who's also a professor at George Washington University, added.

Nicki Minaj Spreading The Wrong Information?

Aside from educating the public about COVID-19 vaccines and the possible risks for infertility, Dr. Wen also mentioned that there's a significant factor when influential figures, like Minaj, who has 22.6 million followers on Twitter, spread the wrong information online instead of relying on scientific research.

Dr. Wen is concerned that millions of Americans are not yet vaccinated, and many of them probably heard "misinformation and disinformation about the vaccine and are understandably scared as a result."

Nicki Minaj Contracted COVID-19?

In early reports, Minaj said she didn't attend the Met Gala because the event requires its attendees to be vaccinated. She mentioned that she wouldn't get the jab just for the event, and she's still doing more research before getting the vaccine.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

In addition, she was supposed to attend the MTV Video Music Awards but was unable to do so because she tested positive for the virus.

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

