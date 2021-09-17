"Jeopardy!" has faced a lot of drama in the past couple of months because of a number of reasons.

Yesterday, TMZannounced that Mayim Bialik will still be hosting the show, and former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will be the other host, taking Mike Richards' place, who stepped down following the resurfacing of his controversial comments.

The former "Big Bang Theory" actress is handling the lead, hosting more than half of the episodes, while her counterpart will take the position for a few weeks.

Many fans have voiced out their concerns on Twitter, saying that they are boycotting the show after Bialik and Jennings' roles were confirmed, despite already ousting Richards.

"I'll be sitting out any and all Ken shows," one person tweeted.

Another chimed, "Not a fan of the Jennings/Mayim choice."

A Twitter user also explained, "#Jeopardy was going to go with Aaron Rogers in an over-glamorization of American sport."

"But then they made a hard right turn and over-correction and made it the nerd show with @KenJennings and @missmayim, completely missing the golden opportunity with @levarburton."

The furious reactions over the choice of the shows continue, with a fourth Twitter user commenting, "what are you thinking? @missmayim as host. Horrible mistake, her arrogance was dripping from every syllable she uttered. And her up-speak grating beyond compare."

Can 'Jeopardy!' Still Hire LeVar Burton?

Bosses are still searching for the next permanent host to take over Alex Trebek, who passed away from cancer in Nov. 2020.

LeVar Burton, who guest hosted on "Jeopardy!", is currently one of the fan favorites.

Can they still hire him after the current temporary hosts aren't enough for the fans?

The "Reading Rainbow" actor sat down with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" and shared his feelings about his recent stint.

Speaking of the fans, he said, "It made as much sense to them as it did to me. And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it."

However, he revealed that he didn't want to become the permanent host of the show.

"I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn't get it, it was, like, well, okay, what's next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig."

Burton added, "If you had given me a pen and paper and said, well, so what do you want this to look like? If it doesn't include Jeopardy! I wouldn't have been this generous to myself.

