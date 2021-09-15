Simon Cowell has recently talked about "America's Got Talent" standout Nightbirde in an interview with People magazine.

Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, has revealed to good friend Simon how she is following her exit from the talent reality show.

Simon told the outlet, "Unfortunately, she is really ill and could not make the finals."

The music mogul added, "However, it was always her dream for her music to be heard by millions. That's what's happened off the back of this."

Simon Cowell, a judge on the show, revealed she talks to Nightbirde once every two weeks, and one of the most challenging things they had to talk about was entering AGT or not, even claiming that the singer has been "very down."

"I called her and I said that, 'Honestly if I was in your position, I wouldn't do it. Because you don't need the stress right now. It's just not worth it.'"

But the music producer assured the hopeful singer that she could always join the show or don't even bother because once she releases her songs, people will buy them, so why bother going through the talent reality show.

Perhaps Nightbirde, who has cancer in her lungs, spine and liver and reportedly only has a 2% chance of survival, worried that she'd let people down if she didn't push through with the contest, but thankfully, Simon, who is also her close friend, told her she isn't.

"You're going to be missed but you're not letting anyone down."

Where Is Nightbirde Now?

Just early this month, the singer-songwriter shared pictures from her recent wine cruise outing, captioning the post, "Feeling super sick."

She reportedly wanted to have some fun, and thankfully, despite wanting to vomit, she was able to stop herself from "throwing up into the harbor."

Nightbirde Raises $500K for Cancer Treatment.

Nightbirde was also able to raise over $500,000 for her cancer treatment on the crowdfunding page, GoFundMe.

In a statement, she was able to experience a miracle after giving only a few months to live.

"We are confident that the same cancer treatments as before will yield the same amazing results, and I'm calling on you for some help once again, as they're not covered by my insurance."

The "America's Got Talent" former contestant shocked fans when she announced her exit from the finals on her Instagram page.

However, she made a surprise return to the show after dropping out because of her deteriorating health.

Nightbirde became one of the most talked-about people today after her heartwarming AGT audition. The video of her performance for the song "It's OK" received over 30 million views on YouTube.

