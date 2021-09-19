Is Kim Kardashian featured in another leaked video scandal?

The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star appeared in an intimate tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J, and now, there have been claims that there is another tape that is yet to be released.

Many claims that the famous tape is why she and her entire Kardashian-Jenner family members landed their hit reality show and later became rich and famous.

But now, Wack 100 claims that there is a second tape, per Complex.

The big-named executive in the hip-hop industry and Ray-J's former manager, whose real name is Cash Jones, claimed that "part two" is "in his laptop" to "The Bootleg Kev" podcast and also told Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West to message him if he would want a copy.

Wack told the podcast, "All I know is this, Kanye, holler at me bro, we got part two on the laptop, ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it."

He added, "It would be a great personal, private NFT [Non-fungible token], you know what I'm saying?"

When he was asked to clarify if what he's talking about is another Kim Kardashian and Ray J tape that hasn't been released yet, he confirmed "Yes" and claimed that the second version is "longer" and "more graphic" than the first one.

But when he was asked if he would ever release it so others could watch, Wack 100 said that he would never give it to anyone but Kim's soon-to-be ex-husband because she's "the mother of his children and there's a lot of people who would try to reach for that."

In fact, if the "Jesus Is King" rapper would want to have it, Wack said that he wouldn't ask for payment in return "out of respect."

While he insisted that he'd give it to Kanye, he didn't make any suggestion he would give it to the KKW Beauty mogul instead.

Is There A Kim Kardashian and Ray J Version 2.0 Unreleased Video?

The original 2002 intimate video was sold to adult film studio Vivid Entertainment for $1 million.

The video is titled "Kim Kardashian Superstar," and it made about $100 million in the last ten years.

However, Kim Kardashian's lawyer Marty Singer hit out at Wack 100's claims and accused him of being an attention-seeker.

The lawyer confirmed to TMZ that his claims that an unreleased Kim Kardashian and Ray J tape are "unequivocally false."

"It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

