It has been 16 years since Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles got married on April 5, 2005 and many sources recalled the special occasion as being full of drama.

The couple met in 1970 at a polo match, and ten years later, the Prince got married to the late Princess Diana. Numerous media outlets even widely covered how Prince of Wales allegedly had an affair with Camilla within a few years after his wedding to Diana. The Duke of Cornwall was even confronted by the first wedded wife, as History and Town & Country reported.

By 1996, Charles and Diana went through divorce and the Princess' death came one year later after a car crash in Paris, France. Another year later, 1998, the Prince of Wales introduced his future second wife, Camilla, to his sons.

Sick Camilla

Just as when the couple's big day arrived, something threatened to cancel the wedding of the longtime lovers.

According to Vanity Fair, Camilla suffered from sinusitis on her wedding day, and at one point, an insider feared that she might be too ill to even walk down the aisle and meet her then-soon-to-be husband.

The 2005 wedding was held at Windsor Guildhall and followed with a blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her friend, Lucia Santa Cruz, even stated, "She was really ill, stressed. She literally couldn't get out of bed."

The outlet further noted that the soon-to-be wife stayed with her sister, Annabel Eliot, the night before the couple tied the knot, keeping with the tradition. Camilla also struggled to wear her dress for the big day, which made her sister help her out, per InStyle.

"Ok, that's all right. I'm going to do it for you. I'm going to get you into your clothes," her sister, Annabel Eliot, said.

Behind The Royal Wedding of 2005

As described by Hello! Magazine, the bride looked "extremely happy and wore the biggest smile on her face" as she postured for photos with her husband on her side.



The whole Royal Family, of course, attended the wedding, according to the source. Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and sons Prince William and Harry, also witnessed the grand royal event.

Tom and Laura Parker Bowles were also there to celebrate their mother's ceremony and her father, Major Bruce Shand.

