"The Handmaid's Tale" has broken records at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, despite being the third-most nominated with 21 nominations for season 4.

The hit Hulu show has already won 15 Emmy awards in the past; this 2021, they failed to scoop even a single gong, per Deadline.

Some of the dystopian show's nominations include Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress for Drama Series, Supporting Actresses and Supporting Actors in a Drama Series, and many more.

On Twitter, fans aired their outrage.

"The Handmaid's Tale didn't win anything??" a Twitter user said, along with a GIF of a furious Leonardo DiCaprio.

"The Handmaid's Tale didn't win anything??"

"Disgusting! This show is SO good!" one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user highlighted, "Highly disappointing because the fourth season was absolutely brilliant. Check out my review of the #Emmys and my thoughts on the big winners (and losers)."

Now that the Emmys are over, I shall remind you that The Handmaid's Tale deserved to win every single award it was nominated for.

A fifth person said, "Legit watched every season in less then a month. Never been so hooked on a show in my life this is such cap and Elizabeth deserved every Emmy nominated for."

the handmaid's tale really won NOTHING like 0/21

But others contested that "The Handmaid's Tale" season four was the worst season of all four.

A Twitter user posted, "Season 4 didnt deserve the awards tbh it was boring."

Another said, "honestly, deserved. the recent season felt like waiting for a beat drop in a song that never happens. just bone dry & uneventful (minus fred being chased by the ex handmaids in the forest)."

A third person tweeted, "not going to lie season 4 sucked except for a few outstanding moments. they're dragging it out for far too long."

Elisabeth Moss Cursed?

"The Handmaid's Tale" record losses title was previously held by "Mad Men," which was nominated 17 times at the Emmy Awards in 2012 and went home without winning even one single award.

However, "Mad Men" also stars Elisabeth Moss, who is the lead character on "The Handmaid's Tale."

Twitter thinks the curse is real because this is the second show with the most nominations that didn't win any award.

A Twitter user commented, "The Elisabeth Moss Curse. Someone break her out."

Another said, "not someone compared mad men emmy loss & the handmaid's tale and they really mentioned that those shows casted elisabeth moss... i'm dying"

Another social media user dragged her religion, saying, "now why would you drag mad men into this. poor elisabeth moss being in both. maybe if she wasn't a scientologist this wouldn't happen."

"I think Mad Men used to hold this record which funny enough, Elisabeth Moss was also a part of. Queen of Emmy losing Loudly crying face Love her. She doesn't deserve that," a fourth said.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5

Despite not winning any awards for this year's Emmys, "The Handmaid's Tale" will be bigger than ever on its upcoming fifth season.

The show has suffered setbacks because of the pandemic, but this shouldn't be an issue.

Fans can look forward to a release date on summer or autumn next year.

Viewers will still watch their favorite female stars including Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer and Ann Dowd.

One major cast member who won't be returning is [SPOILER] Joseph Fiennes.

At the end of season four, he was beaten to death by a bunch of ladies in no man's land between Gilead and Canada.

