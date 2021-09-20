More information is slowly coming forward regarding Brian Laundrie's real connection to his girlfriend Gabby Petito's disappearance after a 911 call was recently released to the public.

Several outlets reported that the audio call was made by an unknown person saying he encountered a man and a woman on August 12 having a "domestic dispute."

The New York Post says the Grand County Sheriff's Office originally obtained the audio, but it has since circulated all over social media. (listen to the 911 call below)

911 call released from last month’s incident in Moab City, UT between #GabbyPetito & #BrianLaundrie. Caller claims Brian was slapping Gabby.



The call was made on August 12 in Moab. The caller said they drove by and "the genteman was slapping the girl." To which the agent responded, "he was slapping her?"

The caller went on to explain that they stopped their vehicle as the couple ran up and down the sidewalk, "he proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off." He said.

In conclusion, the male caller described the couple's vehicle as a white van with Florida plates, seemingly matching Gabby Petito's converted Ford van.

Per the outlet mentioned above, the recent audio seems to contradict the initial police report in which Petito was described as the aggressor.

Brian Laundrie's Home Searched By The FBI

Per BBC News, the FBI got a search warrant and surrounded Brian Laundrie's property in Florida. His parent was instructed to go outside and was not allowed to enter the premises.

Laundrie went home after a cross-country road trip with Petito on September 1, but he was alone.

Petito's boyfriend is considered a "person of interest" per law enforcement, but they can't charge him with any crime yet.

His family said they last saw him about a week ago. The FBI said no further details can be provided as the investigation is still ongoing.

Joe Petito Shares Tribute To Daughter After a Body Was Found

After authorities found human remains in Grand Teton National Park, the vlogger's father, Joe Petito, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming tribute.

Joe says his daughter "touched the world," as he posted a photo of Gabby posing with rainbow angel wings beside her.

An investigation is still ongoing about the body found in the national park, but authorities say the description matches the vlogger's identity.

"Full forensics identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," senior supervisory resident Charles Jones said. (via the outlet mentioned above)

