Fans were disappointed when Michael K. Williams didn't win the Best Supporting Actor Award at this year's Emmy's for his performance in "Lovecraft Country."

Recently, his family assured fans that he would snag prestigious awards through unreleased films in the future.

According to TMZ, Williams' family is convinced that another Emmy nomination and an Academy Award are highly possible in the future as there are still unreleased projects he starred in before he passed away earlier this month.

"Michael era un actor con una talento absoluto. Era un ser humano generoso que nos ha dejado demasiado pronto. Sé que estás aquí porque no te ibas a perder esto. Te queremos". Sentido homenaje de Kerry Washington a Michael K. Williams #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/24uTuxsokz — Series en Movistar+ (@MovistarSeries) September 20, 2021

His nephew, Dominic Dupont, told the outlet that their family was disappointed for his snub, but they are hopeful that his future films could win the awards.

Dupont talks about the films "892" and "Surrounded," in which Williams starred, and the movies are not yet available to the public.

He believes that the films will give Williams a coveted golden Oscar statue because his uncle could bring characters to life because of his impressive acting skills.

In regards to the Emmy awards next year, he points out his performance in "Black Market" season two.

Dominic Dupont Attended This Year's Emmy Awards

Dupont says everyone was kind to him and his wife when they attended the Emmys recently because they felt his late uncle's presence through him.

He told the outlet that Billy Porter and Jurnee Smollett personally greeted him and his family to express their deepest condolences and sympathy.They made sure that Williams' legacy in Hollywood lives on.

Despite Tobias Menzies snagging the Emmy award for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown," Dupont mentioned that he appreciated Kerry Washington's tribute to Williams.

Michael K. Williams' Snub Caused Internet Uproar

In early reports, fans protested online after Menzies won the award at the Emmys. Many supporters took to Twitter to air their disappointment on the win, pointing out that the awards show irritated them for "snubbing every Black actor."

The emmys snubbing every Black actor has me irritated



Fuck y’all on behalf of lovecraft country and Michael K Williams — ✨Duchess of Revelation✨ (@xxNino_Brownxx) September 20, 2021

Michael K. Williams was discovered unconscious by his nephew in his Brooklyn Penthouse. Although the cause of his death was not released to the public, authorities believed he died from a drug overdose because they found a substance on the kitchen table.

He was pronounced dead on September 6 at 2:12 p.m. He was 54.

