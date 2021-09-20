This year's Emmy Awards has been facing a controversy after most winners were composed of white actors; there's also a concern regarding specific artists who never won an award, including the late Michael K. Williams.

According to The U.S. Sun, fans were hopeful for Williams to win the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in "Lovecraft Country."

However, he wasn't able to snag the prestigious trophy as it was given to Tobias Menzies for his role as Prince Philip in "The Crown."

Following this, many supporters took to Twitter to boycott the awards show, saying Williams deserved the title more and they "failed to recognize" the late actor's performance.

Jesus... Tobias Menzies is great... but bummer that Michael K. Williams leaves us 0 for 5 at the Emmys, never even NOMINATED for THE WIRE or BOARDWALK EMPIRE. Note: This year's voting was over before he died. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 20, 2021

"The emmys snubbing every Black actor has me irritated. F*** y'all on behalf of lovecraft country and Michael K Williams," one fan wrote.

"Don't get me wrong shows like The Crown are good, but the challenge of other shows that had Black Cast, etc seems so simply dismissal like a back wave of a hand," another fan wrote.

Despite the backlash, other supporters accepted the decision and went on to honor him online.

Michael K Williams didn’t need a Emmy to validate who he was as a artist. Michael was ACTING. The Emmys don’t get to tell us we matter.. no one does. Mike will forever be a winner in my book. FYI he shoulda got one for Omar way before LoveCraft. But I digress. #ForeverMKW 💯 — Julito McCullum (@IamJulito) September 20, 2021

READ NOW: WATCH! 'The Boys' Did Something Hilarious After The Show Got Snubbed By The Emmys

Kerry Washington Honors The Late Michael K. Williams

Although Williams was snub at the awards category, artists never forgot to pay tribute to him during the event.

Kerry Washington took the stage and gave a special tribute while presenting an award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series where the late star was nominated.

"I'd like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K. Williams, Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you." Washington said. (via NBC Washington)

Michael K. Williams' Death

In early reports, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse two weeks ago. He was reportedly discovered unconscious.

Authorities believe that the reason for his death is drug overdose as they found a substance on the kitchen table.

His nephew found him in his dining room and immediately called authorities, where he described him as "unresponsive and cold." Williams was pronounced dead on September 6 at 2:12 p.m.

READ ALSO: Bella Hadid Gone For Plastic Surgery? Model's Before and After Photos Spark Suspicions [REPORT]