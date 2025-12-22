Emma Heming is opening up about the emotional weight of the holidays as her husband, actor Bruce Willis, continues to live with dementia.

In a heartfelt blog post, Heming shared how this season now brings both love and sadness, offering a clear look at how their family is adjusting to life after his diagnosis.

Heming explained that the holidays no longer feel simple. She said celebrations now take planning and care, something the family never had to think about before.

While the joy is still there, it often comes mixed with grief. She wrote that the holidays do not go away when dementia enters a family, but they do change, and that change can hurt.

According to Yahoo, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia (PPA), conditions that affect behavior, language, and daily life.

Heming reflected on how much her husband once loved this time of year. She recalled how he filled their home with energy, took part in family traditions, made pancakes, and played outside with their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Those memories, she said, are still very real. But the space between the past and the present can feel heavy.

Heming noted that Bruce can no longer do many of the things he once enjoyed, which has shifted roles inside their home. Tasks like hanging holiday lights or cooking special breakfasts are now hers to handle.

Emma Heming Says Love and Loss Can Coexist

She admitted that while she sometimes feels tired or frustrated, those feelings come from missing the life they shared before, not from anger.

Heming shared that it is okay to feel both love and loss at the same time, especially during meaningful moments like Christmas.

Looking ahead, Heming said their family is choosing to move forward by creating new traditions. They still plan to unwrap gifts, sit together for breakfast, and spend quiet time as a family.

Even though Bruce will not be leading the holiday routines like before, his presence still matters deeply.

Heming also encouraged others facing similar struggles to give themselves grace. She reminded readers that joy and sadness can exist together, PageSix reported.

One does not cancel out the other. There may be laughter, cuddles, and shared moments, but there may also be tears, and that is part of loving someone through illness.

In a recent interview, Heming shared that Christmas remains important to their family because Bruce loved it so much.

She even joked about keeping one tradition alive by watching "Die Hard," which she happily calls a Christmas movie.