Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly blocked his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, on Instagram, escalating a long-running family feud that insiders say is now about privacy and mental well-being rather than wedding drama.

A source close to the Peltz-Beckhams told Daily Mail that Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 30, have asked David and Victoria to stop contacting them entirely.

"It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just back off and leave them alone for now," the friend said.

The source explained that posts by the Beckhams on Instagram have become "upsetting and anxiety-inducing" for the couple.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly wake up worrying about what might have been shared overnight.

"The Instagram stuff is just a media play – it feels like more manipulation, more gaslighting. It just drives Brooklyn and Nicola further away," the insider said.

Even attempts by younger brother Cruz to mediate are viewed negatively.

"They have requested that the Beckhams back off. They just want to be left alone," the friend added. The couple, the source emphasized, "get upset by the speculation. They are trying to take the high road, which is not to react at all and to just live their lives."

Cruz Beckham reveals Brooklyn Beckham blocked both him and their parents on Instagram:



“My Mom and Dad would never unfollow their son.. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... As did I.” pic.twitter.com/8hlUjs0jjQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 21, 2025

Summer Briefings Fuel Rift

At the heart of the conflict are what Brooklyn and Nicola describe as a series of "summer briefings," during which they believe the Beckhams deliberately shared selective information with the media about their personal lives.

"There was a long briefing war where it was open season on Nicola. They targeted Nicola and thought that they could do so without consequences," the source explained.

"You can't inflict that much pain and damage on two people and then expect to pick up the relationship via a public social media post. The person who caused the pain does not get to decide when they declare it is over."

While the Beckhams are said to remain hopeful about reconciling with Brooklyn, they have reportedly given up trying to win over Nicola.

"It might never happen; she might never warm to them again. So for now, they're concentrating on Brooklyn," the insider said.

Couple Stands United

A source close to Brooklyn and Nicola described the couple as "totally unified and as strong as ever."

According to the friend, the feud's escalation over social media underscores how modern family conflicts often intersect with public platforms.

"Whether someone follows someone else on Insta or any other platform shouldn't be and isn't a story. It's a sad situation, but nothing has changed here. Nicola and Brooklyn haven't been commenting. They just want peace," the source said.