Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation has reportedly let go of several staff members as the organization navigates a challenging financial year.

According to the Daily Mail, program and operations director Kristen Slevin was among those affected, with salaries for some roles reportedly reaching $146,000.

The charity's annual report indicated total expenses of $5.1 million, with donations totaling $2.1 million and grants distributed at $1.25 million. Sources familiar with the organization described the layoffs as part of "some staff redundancies [that] are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles."

A representative for the Sussexes told the outlet that "currently, the same full team remains in place," denying that top positions were affected.

The foundation had previously lost press secretaries Kyle Boulia and Charlie Gipson, along with two other staffers, during the summer months.

A Strategic Rebrand

On Dec. 19, the couple announced a rebranding of their organization from the Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies, indicating the expansion of their charitable activities.

The Sussexes said in a statement, "This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good."

The rebrand also highlights the commitment of their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the activities. One of the very first public projects under the new brand was the partnership with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to cook community meals before Thanksgiving.

Both Harry and Meghan participated in the event, with their children helping to roll dough and package food.

Experts suggest the name change reflects a deliberate strategy rather than a simple rebranding.

Mayah Riaz, a celebrity PR consultant, told the Mirror, "From a branding perspective, this is a smart and I'd say quite deliberate evolution rather than a reinvention. Moving from 'Foundation' to 'Philanthropies' signals scale, maturity and longevity..."

"The biggest takeaway for me is that this is about control of narrative. By reframing the brand now, they are defining the next chapter on their own terms."

Royal communications expert Judi James offered a different interpretation, noting that the inclusion of "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" in the statement may signal an effort to maintain their royal identity.

She said, "There is a star-role reference to their royal titles which, given speculation about them being removed, reads like a very emphatic clinging or laying claim to."

Looking Ahead

Experts suggest the announcement hints at the Sussexes' intentions to strengthen their family's role within the organization. Judi James speculated that phrases like "broaden our efforts as a family" could indicate a more collaborative approach between the couple or an increased workload while demonstrating marital stability.

Other royal commentators offered mixed reactions. Jennie Bond, former BBC royal editor, questioned the need to change a charity's name after five years.

"The Archewell Foundation has become quite well known and, to my mind, sounds distinguished," she said.

Meanwhile, Afua Acheampong-Hagan argued that the rebrand reflects a deliberate step away from royal oversight, "Philanthropy is a very sort of American word and I think it reinforces that they are doing this completely outside the Royal Family... They use their titles absolutely, because they have them and why shouldn't they?"

Despite speculation that Prince William could strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, Acheampong-Hagan dismissed the likelihood, "William won't take them away... There's so many other things that the Royal Family need to do to modernize; taking away people's titles for living their own lives will seem silly and petty."