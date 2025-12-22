Disgraced Hollywood director Brett Ratner has resurfaced in public attention after appearing in a newly released photo from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, just as he prepares to release a documentary about Melania Trump.

The image was part of a large batch of files released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Dec. 19, following a new law that requires Epstein-related records to be made public.

In the undated photo, Ratner, 56, is seen posing closely with Jean-Luc Brunel, a late French modeling agent and longtime Epstein associate.

Brunel appears shirtless and is being hugged by Ratner in a dark room. No details were provided about when or where the photo was taken.

People and other outlets reached out to Ratner and his production company, RatPac, for comment, but no response was given.

Brunel died by suicide in a Paris prison cell in 2022 while facing charges of raping a minor and supplying underage girls.

He had been named years earlier by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most well-known accusers, who said she was forced to have sex with Brunel while she was underage.

Brett Ratner Prepares January Premiere of 'Melania'

The photo's release comes at a notable time for Ratner. He is directing a new documentary titled "Melania," which focuses on Melania Trump in the days leading up to President Donald Trump's return to the White House. A trailer for the film was released recently, with the full project set to premiere in January.

Ratner has kept a low profile for years after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017, USA Today reported.

Actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge were among those who came forward. Ratner denied the claims, and no criminal charges were filed.

Still, the fallout was swift. He stepped away from Warner Bros., and the studio later ended its $450 million deal with his RatPac production company.

Known for directing major films like "Rush Hour," "X-Men: The Last Stand," and "Tower Heist," Ratner has not directed a feature film since 2014's "Hercules." The Melania Trump documentary marks his first return to directing in more than a decade.

The Epstein file release included nearly 3,900 documents and photos, featuring many famous names from politics and entertainment, such as Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Michael Jackson. Some files were later removed to protect victims, according to the Justice Department.

Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.