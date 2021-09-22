Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is set to hit theaters in 2022 but we have been catching glimpses of the film all over social media. Earlier this month a fan shared a clip of a video on Twitter.

New set footage of the new transformers movie #TransformersRiseoftheBeasts found. Optimus is looking sleek🚗🤖 pic.twitter.com/94crAgQTcm — Cris Parker (@3CFilm) September 6, 2021

The clip showed Optimus Prime riding down the street, Cris Parker wrote, "New set footage of the new transformers movie #TransformersRiseoftheBeasts found. Optimus is looking sleek🚗🤖"

While we are all familiar with seeing Optimus on the big screen, this time around we will get to meet a bunch of new characters. Director Steven Caple Jr spoke about the film saying, “In their disguise they [take on] animal form,” said Caple, " I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons. The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it's something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I've done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren't expecting, and the Terracons are that."

He goes on to explain, "in our film, they’re these prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.” The autobots may be getting some help from the Maximals too. Caple also took to his Instagram to share a logo saying we're coming.

Do you think this will be the official logo for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts?