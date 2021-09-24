Tarek El Moussa's medical condition is finally revealed in a pre-taped episode of "Flipping 101," as he and his fiance Heather Rae Young is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Daily Mail UK, the reality star is diagnosed with celiac disease, a condition in which a digestive and autoimmune disorder could damage a person's small intestine.

El Moussa, who held his fiance's hand throughout the video, faced a tough decision when he asked his doctor whether he'd choose his favorite foods that would affect his disease or "live better, healthier, and longer."

In a confessional clip, the TV star said that he wasn't expecting his diagnosis, but he has to adjust because it's going to be a significant change for him.

In addition, El Moussa said it's good news for him as he knows what's wrong with his body, and he's hoping that things will get better soon.

Tarek El Moussa Tested Positive For COVID-19

The recent episode came just a few days after El Moussa tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TMZ, their HGTV reality show is deeply affected by the virus as production was forced to hold future filming schedules.

Per El Moussa's representative, the reality star decided to take a break from the show, and he'll return after his quarantine period. Per his spokesman, the reality star isn't experiencing any symptoms, and both he and his fiance are fully vaccinated.

Young has a Netflix show titled "Selling Sunset," which is also halted due to their condition.

Despite Young's negative COVID-19 test, the outlet stated that she would also undergo a quarantine period with her fiance.

Is Celiac Disease Curable?

Unfortunately for El Moussa, there is no cure for celiac disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, the only way to prevent symptoms is to follow a strict gluten-free diet. Celiac disease is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein commonly found in bread.

The adverse reaction from gluten could damage a patient's small intestine.

Common symptoms of his condition include diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, weight loss, constipation, and more. In severe cases, anemia, skin rash, mouth ulcers, and headache could also happen.

