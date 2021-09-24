Meghan McCain has been one of the controversial hosts of "The View" back when she's still a part of the panel; recently, two co-hosts of the show have tested positive for COVID-19, and her shady response stirs quite a controversy.

According to E! News, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were escorted off the set of the show minutes before they interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris in person.

Per Joy Behar, her co-hosts had a "breakthrough" COVID-19 case, meaning they were fully vaccinated when they possibly contracted the virus.

Despite the alarming situation, Behar and Sara Haines proceeded to interview the politician remotely. Harris was placed in a separate room in the ABC News building for safety purposes.

Following the interview, McCain seemed to react to the situation when she tweeted, "Trust your instincts, kids," with Clint Eastwood's GIF in the film "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly."

At the time of this writing, the post was already deleted by the conservative host.

Her tweet was not well-received by fans as they said McCain should be more concerned about her former co-hosts' health rather than being glad that she left the show.

According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro underwent another round of rapid tests after being escorted out, and the results were negative.

However, due to the COVID scare, it is still unclear whether "The View" production will continue filming next week.

The source added that the production did not expect positive tests.

Per another insider, Hostin was feeling fine and underwent several tests, which also came back negative. It is highly possible that the initial results were false positive, but they are still figuring it out.

Behar, on the other hand, is "uneasy" with the situation.

Meghan McCain's New Job

In early reports, McCain announced that she's would be working with The Daily Mail. In an Instagram post, the former host expressed her excitement as she's looking forward to "work in a completely uncensored, and free thinking space."

McCain described the company as "the biggest juggernaut on the internet" because of its 250 million monthly readers.

The former host is also thrilled to express her political views without "fear of favor."

