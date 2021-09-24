Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already reportedly planning their wedding. Is this true?

According to Life & Style as reported by Suggest, the power couple has decided to tie the knot in Cabo, Mexico, because the location has a special meaning to the Poosh founder herself. The article stated that the North American country "has always been special and romantic to Kourtney."

The Blink-182 drummer "feels the same way" as his significant other about the place. "[Kourtney and Travis] think it would be the perfect place to bring their two families together for a wedding," the sources continued.

Kris Jenner: The Wedding Planner

The Kardashian herself, the article said, won't be involved in the creation of her special day. Instead, Kris Jenner would become the handler of all the planning duties for her.

The theme of the union was decided by Kourtney's desire to dance the night away and have "lots of margaritas." The musician also contributed to the theme, and an insider claimed that "Travis loves everything about Kourtney... to marry her in a place as gorgeous as Cabo is truly a dream come true."

According to the couple's preference, the rumored wedding is said to be a "low-key, family only" ceremony. However, Scott Disick's wedding invitation is allegedly revoked to avoid any awkward confrontation on the day itself.

Travis Proposes to Kourtney

Although the two lovebirds have yet to confirm any advancement in their relationship, this article reported that the Kardashian family believes Travis will go down on one knee soon.

An inside source revealed that the KUWTK crew hinted that "marriage is almost certain" between the two. It seems like the drummer's proposal to Kourtney is "imminent" as the Kardashian sisters have "never seen" their sister "this crazy in love" before.

The reality TV star also received teasing remarks from her friends on her Instagram, where she posted some of the spiciest pics with her beau. "Can we start the wedding planning yet?" longtime Kardashian best friend Tracy Romulus once commented on the couple's "Just Like Heaven" IG pic.

The idea of eloping has worried Kourt's Momager as Kris is still anxiously waiting for the musician to pop the question. Still, neither Barker nor Kardashian have any plans to "squelch the rumors that they'll be getting married" anytime soon.

