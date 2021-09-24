In previous reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to finally return to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II to meet their children. However, a royal commentator warns the royal family of the Duke's real intention behind their visit.

According to Vanity Fair Royal Editor Katie Nicholl, as reported by Express UK, the Duke is planning to return to the UK for a Christmas reunion. She told Closer Magazine that the Sussexes didn't want to give up their Frogmore Cottage home in Britain so they could still have a house when they get back.

In addition, the couple reportedly chose the holidays because they looked at it as an opportunity. "There may be a softening, which could pave the way for healing of the family rift." Nicholl said.

Furthermore, the editor added that it is what Her Majesty wants, a family reunion, as well as Prince Charles' desire to meet his grandchildren.

However, despite the positive connotation behind a possible reunion, royal commentator Angela Levin thinks the exact opposite.

In an interview with Royal Beat, Levin fears that the reunion could be used for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. She believes that the Duke may use his time with the royal family in his book.

Levin also believes that the reunion would cause " lot of people a lot of a grief."

The Queen would be delighted to meet her grandchildren, but Levin suggests that it is "quite a stiff time" for other members of the firm.

"I think it will be very, very difficult if they come over because the feeling is you can't trust them, and they might use this for their next documentary or for his next book." Levin added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Invited To Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee?

Aside from a possible holiday reunion, the Queen is said to have invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes for her Platinum Jubilee next year to celebrate her 70th year as a monarch.

In early reports, Sam Wunder stated that Her Majesty's invitation is a "very positive sign" that the conflict between members of the firm will finally end.

The Queen's gesture is also a sign of kindness as she's giving them the "love and recognition" they deserve as a member of the royal family.

Royal commentators previously said that Queen Elizabeth's invitation ensures that their family's reputation is positive during such a momentous occasion.

Richard Eden confirmed that the royal family wants to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "on board."

