Meghan McCain is ready to express her conservative views without restrictions fully. Just two months after leaving "The View," the former host embarks on a new journey in her career by working as a columnist.

According to Outsider, the host took to her Instagram account to announce that she would work with The Daily Mail.

She mentioned that she's going back to her writing roots, and she's excited to "return it" to the publication. (read her complete statement below)

"I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored, free thinking space as well as being the biggest juggernaut on the internet with 250 million + readers monthly," she went on.

McCain also took the opportunity to thank Martin Clarke, Sean Walsh, and the entire Daily Mail conglomerate. The former host will write for the publication twice a week, starting September 20th.

The conservative personality is known for clashing with her co-hosts on "The View" for her opinions regarding political issues. Today, she's thrilled to express her thoughts and political views "without fear of favor."

Not Her First Time Being a Columnist

Per Suggest, McCain started writing in 2008 for her father John McCain's presidential campaign. Her blogging stint landed her a job on the Daily Beast.

McCain stopped writing when she started working on television programs in MSNBC, Fox News, and more.

In 2017, she became a permanent co-host of "The View." She shocked the show's fans a few months ago when she announced that she would be leaving the panel to spend more time with her family because she's travelling back and forth from her home in Washington, D.C., to New York City.

Did 'The View' Already Find Meghan McCain's Replacement

Brian Teta, the show's executive producer, recently spoke to People to reveal that the production is not rushing to find McCain's permanent replacement.

"This is such an important seat for us to fill at the table so we're going to 'take a little time' to make sure we find the right fit," Teta told the outlet.



The show's Twitter account previously announced that Ana Navarro-Cárdenas would be a guest co-host throughout the season, but the production did not mention whether she would be inducted in the panel permanently.

