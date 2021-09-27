Cheryl Burke made headlines after revealing that she's currently battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19, meaning she can't compete on the latest season of "Dancing With The Stars" anymore. What is the fate of her partner Cody Rigsby after her shocking exit?

Rigsby recently took to his Instagram stories to send his "love, thoughts, and healing energy" to Burke and mentioned that they had spoken a few times.

The Peloton instructor revealed that he also contracted COVID in the past, and he knows how "crazy" it can be, and it could change at any moment.

Regarding his fate on the show, Rigsby revealed that he would remain a contestant and continue his journey despite Burke's absence.

"The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing. How.. is to be determined so stay tuned." he said. (via E! News)

The celebrity fitness trainer concluded his video by asking fans to vote for him and Burke in the upcoming episode.

At the time of this writing, "DWTS" has not issued a statement whether Rigsby will compete alone or will have a new partner.

Cheryl Burke's Emotional Video About COVID-19

On Sunday, the reality star took to Instagram to reveal that she contracted COVID-19. In an emotional video, Burke is visibly breaking down in tears when she mentioned that she's been feeling "progressively worse." (watch the video below)

READ NOW: Gabe Salazar's Tragic Cause Of Death: Texan TikToker GabeNotBabe Passed Away At 19

"The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s***, to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show is tomorrow."

Burke's positive test is considered a "breakthrough case," in which a person contracts the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

The dancer also expressed her worry by saying she hoped she "didn't spread" the virus.

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 30 Unfair For Fans?

Aside from Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby's issue regarding COVID-19, there is also a major controversy within the ballroom.

In early reports, fans protested online, saying NBA star Iman Shumpert and social media sensation JoJo Siwa were robbed of high scores from the judges.

Judge Len Goodman told the NBA player that his dance was "too casual" and "too loose."

On the other hand, Siwa danced with her partner Jenna Johnson, and the judges gave them the highest score of 29 out of 40.

"Really they have a fall. And it's the best score of the night? Can we say rigged." one fan wrote.

READ ALSO: Gabby Petito Predicted Her Death? Cryptic Drawing and Eerie Video About 'Violence' Unearthed