The world of social media is in mourning as TikToker Gabe Salazar, also known as GabeNotBabe, reportedly passed away at 19.

The Sun reported that the influencer from Texas tragically died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in San Antonio, as his friends said. Though, his death is yet to be confirmed as of writing.

Chris Vazquez started a GoFundMe campaign to help Salazar's family with his memorial fund. In the description, it wrote, "Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother . He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?"

Who Is GabeNotBabe?

According to this article, Gabe Salazar had more than 1.2 million followers, and he went with the TikTok handle GabeNotBabe. San Antonio Magazine also documented his rise to stardom in 2020, followed by the San Antonio Express-News this year.

"I never thought I'd be where I am, but I am so thankful for all my followers. Everyone wants the hype. TikTok definitely has the power to get you that," he told in an interview with San Antonio Magazine.

It was not immediately clear where the crash that killed Gabriel Salazar occurred or other details, including the time of the accident. New York Post even got a response from PIO Jennifer Saucedo Rodriguez of the San Antonio Police Department. They said they knew "no one by that name" involved in recent accidents.

Close Friends And Online Friends Gather

The GoFundMe page made by Vazquez has now reached more than $20,000, all thanks to the friends and followers of the Texan-born. The last TikTok appearance of the 19-year-old was posted four days before his death, which currently has 4 million views, showing him lip-syncing.



In the said video, fellow TikTokers and fans left their heartfelt message to those who passed away. "Rest easy brother," fellow TikToker Ricky Flores also posted on his Instagram page along with an image of them together. "Words can't even explain how I feel right now. Man I would do anything to get you back right now bro."



