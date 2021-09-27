Gabby Petito may have predicted her death in recently unearthed social media posts by internet sleuths.

As several reports said, a funeral for the 22-year-old influencer took place in Blue Point, New York, on Sunday. During the service, Gabby's dad warned attendees to leave "damaging" relationships in what seemed to be a reference to Brian Laundrie.

It was recently reported that the police were told that Brian hit her before they were stopped in Utah, according to dispatch records.

Friends of the couple also revealed that Brian Laundrie has a negative side to him, and they feel like he is capable of hurting his fiancé.

Now, an old music video was unearthed that starred a 14-year-old Gabby and her two younger brothers that was created to help bring awareness to violence against children.

The music video is titled "Irreplaceable" and was uploaded in 2013. The song was written and performed by Deb Henson and said that the inspiration for the song was the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that took place in Dec. 2012.

In the video, a young Gabby can be seen holding up a sign that says, "I'm irreplaceable."

After eight years, Deb said that the message of the song she wrote now has a different meaning following Gabby Petito's murder, whose remains were found on Sept. 19 at a Wyoming campsite.

Deb told The Sun, "The lyrics are almost eerie now. It's ironic and tragic that she's in this video and that this happened to her."

She added, "This song isn't just about violence against kids. It's also about domestic violence and violence in general. It's just God awful really what happened to Gabby."

Deb also said that Gabby Petito's death and her song is a reminder that "nothing has changed in the eight years since we filmed it."

Gabby Petito's Cryptic Drawing More Than A Year Before Death

Internet investigators were able to discover a cryptic drawing uploaded in Apr. 2020 on Gabby Petito's Instagram, which seemed to imply she knew that she would die.

The artwork is of a female face that features messages like "To future me: I'm not sleeping I'm just closing my eyes," "Not now, I'm busy sleeping," and "I don't like to go outside. I like my bed."

In the comments section of the post, social media users question, "Why would she write 'To Future me: Im not sleeping I'm just closing my eyes.'???"

